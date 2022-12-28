May 29, 1932 - Dec. 25, 2022

NORMAL — Dona J. Sheckler, 90, of Normal, IL, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center. Mrs. Sheckler was born May 29, 1932, in Burlington, IA, the daughter of Ralph and Bernice Harl of Colusa, IL. She married Howard Sheckler on June 19, 1954.

She is survived by her daughter, Deb (Steve) McCubbins of Normal, IL; grandchildren: Kelli McCubbins of Normal, IL, and Amy McCubbins of Montreal, Canada; bothers-in-law: Bill Meriwether and Charles (Keith) Sheckler; sister-in-law, Delores Postin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, three sisters, and one brother.

Mrs. Sheckler retired from Peoples Bank of Bloomington. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Normal.

There is no visitation. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Evergreen cemetery with Rev. Kim Burke presiding. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dona's family would like to thank the staffs at Westminster Village and Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Center. A special thank you to Cyndy and Joyce of OSF Hospice for their dedicated care of Dona.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Normal or the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

