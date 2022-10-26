Dec. 14, 1953 - Oct. 24, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Don S. Spaulding, 68, of Bloomington, passed away on October 24, 2022, at his home.

Don's service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock with Pastor Scott Boerckel officiating. Entombment will be held at East Lawn Mausoleum, Bloomington. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to be made to the Church Mission Fund or Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

Don was born on December 14, 1953, in Sterling, IL, the son of Don M. and Mary Francis Stewart Spaulding. He married Jessica A. Stuthers on May 6, 1978, in San Diego, CA.

Don is survived by his wife, Jessica; their children: Patty (Bob) Lewis, Mystic, IA, Mary (John) Ditchen, Normal, Don (Stacy) Spaulding, Bloomington, Jimmy (Abbey) Spaulding, Champaign, and Jon Spaulding, Bloomington. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; his sister, Clarice Berggren, Montalba, TX; and his brother, Joe Spaulding, Rockfalls, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Jimmy and Roger.

Don was a US Navy Veteran.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.