MINONK — Don M. "Stumpy" Wiesenhofer, 63, of Minonk, died Monday, February 14, 2022, in Normal.

Don was born January 20, 1959, in Peoria to Don E. and Grace Bachman Wiesenhofer. He married Laura Randall on September 22, 1979, in Lacon, and later married Paula Nighswonger on June 3, 1995 in Washburn. She survives.

Also surviving are his five children: Justin (Holly) Wiesenhofer of Lacon, Grace Wiesenhofer of Nashville, Emily (Dakota) Park of Metamora, Andrew Wiesenhofer of Camp Pendleton in San Diego, CA, Alexandra Wiesenhofer of Minonk; two brothers: Andrew (Michele) Wiesenhofer of Athens, and John (Dori) Wiesenhofer of Rutland; one sister, Jodi (Bill "Skeeter") Miller of Bartonville; two grandchildren, whom he especially adored, Layla and Brantley; and foreign exchange student, Irene Fuentes-Gonzales of Madrid, Spain.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Josh Wiesenhofer.

Don was a self-employed plumber and was owner of Wiesenhofer Plumbing and Heating in Minonk. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Minonk, the Washburn & Minonk Volunteer Fire Departments and was an avid NRA member. Don was also a collector of various treasures.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk. Rev. Joy Miller will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Burial will be at Linn Mt Vernon Cemetery in Washburn.

Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to the St. Jude Minonk to Peoria Run. Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.