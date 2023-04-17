Jan. 26, 1943 - April 14, 2023

NORMAL — Don M. Mizell, 80, of Normal, passed away at 5:07 p.m., April 14, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

There will be no visitation or funeral in accordance with wishes of the deceased. Cremation has been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Midwest Food Bank, Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington, or the donor's choice of charity.

Don was born January 26, 1943, in Glasgow, KY, the son of Don M. and Allie Marie (Russell) Mizell.

He married Kay Garner on December 22, 1966. She survives.

Also surviving are his son, David Mizell of Champaign; sisters: Betty Hinrichs of Gifford and Patricia Harris of Columbus, GA; sisters-in-law: Susan Mizell of Bloomington and Jo (Lee) Klintworth of Anchor; brothers-in-law: Steve (Connie) Garner of Cooksville and Gerry (Ramona) Garner of Hudson; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Mizell.

Don has been a resident of McLean County for 70 years moving here when he was nine years old.

He graduated from Octavia High School in 1961 and continued his education at Illinois State University graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving from 1965-1966 in Frankfort, Germany as a Cryptographer.

Don retired in 2003 as a Regional Representative for Church Mutual Insurance, Bloomington. He worked for Farm Credit Services earlier in his career.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington, Elks Lodge, Mason of the Scottish Rite and the Shriner's.

Don was a beloved husband and father who loved people and lived by the words of generosity and kindness.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.