Nov. 1, 1995 - Jan. 12, 2023

LARGO, Fla. — Don Koth, 97, of Largo, FL, and formerly of Rushville and Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully at his home in January 2023.

Don was born in 1925, to Henry and Helen Koth and was the last survivor of their 13 children. Don graduated from Washington High School and then served in the Army in France and Germany during World War II, receiving the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After an honorable discharge, Don graduated from Bradley University. He married Joann Schroen in 1957, and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage and love. Joann survives.

They have three surviving children: David (Kathy) Koth, Douglas (Cheryl) Koth, and Susan (Todd) Schwingle. Don is also survived by nine grandchildren: Daniel (Megan) Koth, Derek Koth, Dennis Koth, Dustin (Amber) Koth, Jennifer (Sean) Stevens, Dylan (Laci) Koth, Dallas Koth, Stephanie Schwingle, and Courtney Schwingle. Don also has seven great-grandchildren.

A visitation and graveside service will be held in Rushville at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the El Paso Golf Club tree fund, the Fairway Village Women Working Wonders or the Scripps Park Golf Course.

The full obituary and a video tribute can be found at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.