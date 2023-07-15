July 17, 1942 - July 3, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Dominick "Gary" Cicciu, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:50 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Bloomington.

His visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Interment will follow at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington with Fr. Jeff Stirniman officiating.

Memorial contributions may be left to the Bloomington-Normal Legion Honor Guard - Carl S. Martin Post 635.

Gary was born on July 17, 1942, in Bridgeport, CT, a son to Fortunato N. and Alfonsina (D'Alessio) Cicciu. He married Carmen Lartz on November 27, 1971, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on February 22, 2014. Also preceding him in death were his parents. Gary attended Bloomington High School. After serving in the Navy and the Vietnam War, Gary attended Illinois State University. He devoted his career to helping others first as a teacher at Bloomington High School and then with McLean County. Gary was a member of Rotary, Young Men's Club, and Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children: Marisa (Eric) Owens of Bloomington, Renee (Daniel) Drye of Crest Hill, and Marcus (Teresa) Cicciu of Normal; and grandchildren: Matthew Owens, Peyton Owens, Gabriella Owens, Christian Drye, Reagan Drye and Gianna Cicciu. He is also survived by his sister, Lydia (Cicciu) Stanhope and Richard Cicciu.

Online condolences and memories of Gary may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.