Sept. 18, 1930 - Feb. 1, 2023

SHAWNEE, Kansas - Dolores Lee Ford, 92, of Shawnee, KS, formerly of Clinton, IL, passed away 9:19 PM February 1, 2023 at her family residence, Shawnee, KS.

Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Mausoleum Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the American Royal Association for the Hunter/Jumper, Kansas City, MO or the American Cancer Society.

Dolores was born September 18, 1930 in Peoria, IL the daughter of Carl and Octa (Brown) McIlvenna. She married Pat D. Ford August 22, 1958 in the Ranch House Chapel, Camp Pendleton, CA. He passed away August 1, 2010.

Survivors include her children: Kim Traphagan, Shawnee, KS, Scott D. (Kathy) Ford, Pleasanton, KS, Curt L. (Jamie) Ford, La Harpe, KS; four grandchildren: Machaela Ford, Scotty Ford, Amanda Traphagan, and Ashley Traphagan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Mark Alan Ford, and one sister.

Dolores loved working with animals and kids. She was the Horse Show Secretary for the American Royal Association for over 30 years. She was an avid Kansas City Royals fan; but most of all Dolores cherished her family and friends and always brought light to the world living life with no regrets.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.