ASHKUM — Dolores Gray, 92, of Ashkum passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

She was born July 24, 1929 in Cornell, IL, the daughter of Earl and Josephine (Downey) King and they preceded her in death. She married Leo F. Gray on October 23, 1948 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum and he preceded her in death on June 23, 1994. She was also preceded in death by two sons: Dean and Dan; one daughter, Darlene; one brother, Merle King; and one grandson, Nathaniel Gray.

She is survived by four daughters: Diana (Bill) Scott of Rockford, Donna (Gary) Willis of Lyles, TN, Denise (Steve) Walker of Knoxville, TN , and Doris (Randy) Wilson of Downs, IL; and one daughter-in-law, Lynn Gray of Auburn, CA; five sons: Don (Pam) Gray of Sanger, TX, Duane (Lynette) Gray of Ocala, FL, Dennis (Cindy) Gray of Martinton, David Gray of Florence, AL; and Darrin Gray of Ashkum; thirty-four grandchildren; forty-five great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Dolores graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1947. She was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum, CCW, and retired from the Kankakee State's Attorney Office. Dolores always enjoyed the big family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Gardening brought her great joy and her favorite was red roses. She also enjoyed crocheting.The family greatly appreciates the friendships and loving care our mom received at Prairieview Lutheran Home.

Visitation will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum. Rev. Doug Hauber will officiate. Burial will follow at Ashkum Catholic Cemetery in Ashkum.

Memorials may be made to Masses (Assumption BVM Catholic Church in Ashkum) or American Cancer Society.

