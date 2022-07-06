July 22, 1930 - July 4, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dolores Almanza, age 91, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 9:38 AM on Monday, July 4, 2022, at her residence.

Her funeral mass will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 8, 2022, St. Mary's Catholic Church 527 W. Jackson St. Bloomington, 61701, IL. Fr. Tom Gibson will be officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, IL, with a rosary at 8:00 PM. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Dolores was born July 22, 1930, in Tinaja, Mexico, the daughter of father, Reyes Ruelas and mother, Maria Sistos. She married Manuel Almanza on December 13, 1954, in Loma de Zempoala, GTO Mexico. He survives.

Surviving are her 12 children: Hector Almanza, Bloomington, IL, Raul Almanza, Bloomington, IL, Eliazar Almanza, Bloomington, IL, Livier Ocampo, Bloomington, IL, Misael Almanza, CA,

Manuel Almanza, Jr., Bloomington, IL, Graciela Montenegro, Bloomington, IL, Adelina Almanza, Mexico City, Luiz Almanza, IL, Martha Castro, Shirley, IL, Irma Montenegro, Bloomington, IL, Oliverio Almanza, Benson, IL; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by, daughter, Lucina Aguilera Almanza; son, Benito Almanza; brother, Jose Almanza; four grandsons: Ramon Castro, Rene Almanza, Eduardo Almanza and Luiz Troche.

She dedicated her life to her family and children. She is a member of St. Mary. Catholic Church, Bloomington, IL.

