FOOSLAND — Dixie Lee Thomas, 84, of rural Foosland, formerly of Champaign, passed away Saturday October 23, 2021, in rural Fisher. A visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Friday October 29, 2021, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, followed by her Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will be at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson City United Methodist Church, or to the Shepherds Closet.

Dixie was born March 5, 1937, in rural McLean County, a daughter of Gordon W. and Zelma Lee Holler Bane Sr.; She married Earnest D. Thomas on July 25, 1955, in Springfield.

She is survived by four children: Kevin (Joann) Thomas of Champaign, Raymond (Colleen) Thomas of Champaign, Aprel Thomas of Champaign and Zelma (Donald) Dixon of New Braunfels, TX. Nine grandchildren: Heather Thomas, James (Andrea) Thomas, Kristi (Stephen) Dixon-Pride, Jared (Jenelle) McLain, Corbin (Madeline) Knight-Dixon, Jonathon Thomas, Ryan Thomas, Samantha Thomas and Alec Thomas; and eight great-grandchildren. Her siblings: Gordon W. Bane Jr. of Bloomington, Barbara Frederick of Birmingham, Alabama, Patsy (Duane) Askew of Wausau, WI, Carolyn (Richard) Larson of Frankfort and Jan Barnes of Foosland; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Rodney; and two sisters: Shirley Benison and Melody Cochran.

Dixie was a daycare provider for many years, while she raised her children, her home was the place where the neighborhood children gravitated too. She opened her arms to everyone, she was always doing for others and never asking for anything in return. After her children were raised she worked at Kraft for twenty-four years retiring in 1999. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and enjoyed volunteering at Shepherds Closet. She enjoyed plants and had a green thumb, but was happiest when outside in the timber with the animals and natures beauty. She was a special lady and will be missed by all that knew her and loved her.

