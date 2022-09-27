May 19, 1956 - Sept. 25, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dianne Marlene Pankey, age 66, of Bloomington, died peacefully in the arms of her daughter on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Dianne was born on May 19, 1956 in Harvey, IL to Gene and Allyn (Lewis) Emerson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother: Douglas Emerson.

She is survived by three children: April Nelson, Ryan (Heather) Pankey and Angela (Drew) Barrett; and seven grandchildren.

Dianne's gentle, kind and loving spirit touched many lives. Her strength and courage were exemplary. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering that will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 anytime from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus located at 1706 R T Dunn Dr., Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network www.giftofhope.com.

