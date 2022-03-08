NORMAL — Diane Pantalena, 69-years-old, passed away at 6:50 P.M. at Carle BroMenn in Normal. Diane's identical twin daughters will have a life celebration at a later date.

Diane was born April 8, 1952, in Missouri. She is the biological daughter of Mary Smith. She married her soul mate Joe Pantalena in 1995. He preceded her in death unfortunately, in 1997.

She enjoyed boating and fishing and keeping up with the latest news. She attended college in her adult years and always achieved perfect grades.

Diane is survived by her identical twin daughters: Tiffany Benson and Heather Nash; and her son, Paul (Mckinzie) Kandel. She always made sure to make a special remark about her son-in-law, Christopher Benson whom she adored for 25-years. She has nine grandkids: Tyler (Emily) Nash, Evanna Sears, Jamison Nash (USMC), Kylia Nash, Ashley Nash, Emily Benson, Bailey Nash, Jesse Benson, Milana Nash; and her great-grandson, Ezra Nash.

Diane was a survivor of so much in this world, and she transitioned over peacefully with her twins by her side.

Diane raised her twin daughters alone in Chicago IL. She enjoyed feeding homeless people during holidays, as she endured poverty in her life.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmenorial.com.