HUDSON — Diane L. Mueller, 69, of Hudson, passed away at 7:49 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at her home.

Diane was born on October 3, 1951, in Kankakee, IL, a daughter to Robert and Agnes (Bokker) Goller. She married Dennis Mueller in 1972 in Champaign, IL, he survives.

Also surviving are her children: Andrea (Will Cusey) Mueller of Hyattsville, MD and Kyle (Heather Schutten) Mueller of Milwaukee, WI; granddaughter Vivian Cusey; and sister, Nancy Grabow of Rantoul.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Diane taught high school Social Studies for Unit Five for 34 years before retiring. She was the building chairperson of the NCWHS Social Studies Department for many years, and an active member of the Unit Five Education Association. Diane was an avid reader and spent many years on the Towanda Library Board.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming months. Memorial contributions may be made to the Towanda District Library via https://gofund.me/3ebb9f0c. Online condolences and memories of Diane may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.