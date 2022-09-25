Oct. 9, 1983 - Sept. 21, 2022

MINIER — Diane Kay Wohlers, age 38, of Minier, IL passed away at 8:34 AM on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her residence.

A service celebrating her life will be 5:00 PM Friday, September 30, 2020, at the Minier Christian Church, Minier, IL. Pastor Rusty Richards will be officiating.

The family will receive friends after the service at the church. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to her children's education fund. Cremation services provide by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Diane was born October 9, 1983 in Normal, IL the daughter of Robert and Debra (Logan) Moretz. She married Marc Edward Wohlers on June 26, 2006 in Carlock, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is her father Robert Moretz, Congerville, IL; two children: Waylon (13) and Mya (11) Wohlers, at home in Minier, IL; one brother, Benjamin (Amber) Moretz, Minier, IL; one sister, Christine (Gary) Pickavet; and their children: Cooper (9), Hayden (7) and Clayton (4), Solvang, CA; maternal grandfather, Jimmie (Jan) Logan, Washington, IL; father and mother in-law, Douglas and Janet Wohlers, Danvers, IL; and her brother-in-law, Scott (Layla) Wohlers, Springfield, MA.

Diane is preceded in death by her mother, maternal grandmother and paternal grandparents.

Diane graduated from Eureka High School and Illinois State University, with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture. She was a prominent figure in the Illinois Equine Community and was a successful real estate agent. Diane enjoyed horses, spending time outside, but most of all her family was her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

