April 17, 1952 - June 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Diane Greene, age 70, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 3, 2022, after a year battling pancreatic cancer.

She was born April 17, 1952 in Bloomington, and she was raised in Ellsworth by Pete and Mary McDaniel, alongside siblings: Pam, Sandy, Kathy, Vince, Lisa and Bryan. Cherished by husband Mike, much loved by children: Mary, Michael and Michael's wife, Katie; and treasured by her grandchildren: Jack, Ali, Noah and Rafael; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sandy; and brothers-in-law: Dennis Schreck and Harvey Jones.

Diane and Mike dated in high school, married shortly thereafter, and they lived in California while Mike was in the Marines, visiting Japan for two months while he was stationed there. After his service ended, they moved back to El Paso where she worked for 40-years at the McDaniel / Heritage Health Nursing Home, touching many lives and hearts.

Diane served her community and shared her appreciation for life through her work, the First Baptist Church and the Corn Festival Committee. She loved magnolia trees and lilacs, as well as attracting hummingbirds and other wildlife much to her grandchildren's delight.

She lived as such a giving, selfless person, she requested no funeral services. Rather, she encourage donations go to the Illinois CancerCare Foundation. Many thanks to the caregivers at OSF, Illinois CancerCare and Kindred Hospice, all who provided immeasurable support to Diane and her family.

She spent the last year creating wonderful memories with her family members, making every moment count, and she will be dearly missed.