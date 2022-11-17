July 11, 1944 - Nov. 15, 2022

NORMAL — Diane Ellen Brody, age 78, of Normal, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Monday, November 21, 2022, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon, also at the Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home. Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Graveside services will then follow at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dwight, IL. Father Chris Haake will be officiating.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Diane was born July 11, 1944, in Streator, IL, the daughter of Philip and Catherine Peterson Wright. She married David Brody on May 16, 1987, in Kewanee, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is her son, Craig Lydigsen, Grand Rapids, MI; three grandchildren: Erika Perez, Rockford, MI, Peyton Lydigsen, Chicago, IL, Macy Lydigsen, Allendale, MI; two great-grandchildren: Trenton and Mackenzie Perez, Rockford, MI; one sister, Denice (Darvin) Kiper, Freeport, IL. Several nieces and nephews survive.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents and son, Kent Lydigsen; sister, Deborah Porter and brother, Daniel Wright.

Diane graduated from Dwight Twp. High school and later worked for the General Telephone Company in Bloomington, Streator & Kewanee, IL, for over 25 years. Her positions included a role as customer service manager over three states, and she was awarded the National Business Center Leader of the Year award three times. She enjoyed golfing was a member of the El Paso Golf Club. Diane also enjoyed gardening and traveling and was an avid sports fan as well. Above all though, she most enjoyed "the love and joy of her family and friends." She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

