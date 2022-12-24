Feb. 13, 1943 - Dec. 20, 2022

FARMER CITY — Diane Albert, 79, of Bloomington, formerly of Farmer City passed away Tuesday December 20, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Hospital, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Farmer City. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. also at the funeral home, with Rev. B. Elliott Renfroe officiating. Burial will be at a later date. A funeral luncheon will follow at Farmer's Cafe, Farmer City, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church, Farmer City, the Farmer City Library, Sugar Creek Special Care Alzheimer's Normal, IL, or donor's choice.

Diane was born February 13, 1943, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Stanley and Dolly Rodgers Albert, both of whom preceded her in death. Her early life was spent in Detroit and Columbus, OH. In the early 1950s her family moved to Farmer City where her dad established Pre-Fab Transit Company.

Diane graduated with the class of 1960 from Moore Township High School in Farmer City, IL. She was named "Most Athletic" by her class members. After high school she attended the University of Illinois and then Milliken University where she received a degree in Psychology. She said that this degree helped her deal with being a woman in a man's world. In her words learning to yield, but not stamping her foot was a necessary skill for her job. After college, Diane became Personnel Director and worked her way up in the company to administrative vice president of Pre-Fab Transit Company. Finance was her specialty, but she also over saw the accounting, safety, permits, fees, and other departments.

Traveling during and after her working years was also a priority for Diane. She had visited all 50 states and many foreign countries. Golf also was a passion in her life. Diane started golfing at a young age with her father at Woodland Country Club in Farmer City. She had attended most major golf tournaments, both in the United States and abroad, had several holes-in-one, played golf on several courses made famous by professionals, golfed in a women's Pro-Am tournament and was a marshal at a woman's PGA tournament.

Diane was a great friend to many. Although she has been absent in our lives for several years due to Alzheimer's Disease, Diane still had a sparkle in her eyes. She occasionally surprised us with random humorous sayings and was an absolute delight to know.

Diane's POA's would like to thank Sugar Creek Special Care for all their loving care they gave to Diane over the past few years.