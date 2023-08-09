Oct. 31, 1945 - Aug. 6, 2023

EAST PEORIA — Diana L. Umdenstock, of East Peoria, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, as the sun was shining brightly at 6:23 a.m. at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, at the age of 77, with her daughters by her side.

She was born in Peoria, IL on October 31, 1945, to Louis and Orpha (VanOppen) Johnson. She married Ronald Elmer Umdenstock, March 21, 1964. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2018.

She is survived by her daughters: Kandy Umdenstock and Rhonda (Joshua) Hockenbury of Washington; and her sisters: Georgia Parnham of Armington, Betsy (Darrell) Boyd of Mackinaw, Penny (Ralph) McEldowney of Creve Coeur, and Daisy Johnsen of Pekin. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister, Charlotte Orr.

Diana was also the second mother to many of the girls' friends, which are friendships that have lasted for years, (you all know who you are.) She valued the friendship of everyone she came in contact and will be missed by not only family and friends, but also her American Legion Family.

Diana owned Sun-X of Peoria Glass Tinting and Home Construction with her husband for over 44 years. She last worked in the State of Illinois American Legion Auxiliary Office, in Bloomington, IL.

Diana was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She served many different offices and chairmanships at Roanoke 463, Spring Bay 1115, Woodford County, 17th District, 4th Division, and at state and national levels. She served as the American Legion Auxiliary State of Illinois Department President 2011 and 2012, and the theme she chose was "Hats off to our Veterans." She also was the VA&R Representative at the Peoria Bob Michel Outpatient Clinic, where she was able to touch many Veterans with coffee, doughnuts, cookies and other gifts that were donated from members and units from the 16th and 17th District and beyond. She was able to volunteer her time filling up to 300 Christmas Stockings with donated items to be distributed annually, and had volunteered for over 30 years at the Illiana Veterans' Home in Danville, receiving a 10,000 hour pin.

When the girls were younger, she was part of Mother's Club, Girl Scout Leader, Band Boosters and supported them when they were in the Jaycees.

In honor of the caring nurses and staff on MACU/1700 at OSF and the Richard Owens Hospice Home during her last two weeks here on earth, memorials may be made to the 17th District American Legion Auxiliary Nurses' Scholarship Fund at PO Box 1426, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A private graveside service will be at Buckeye Cemetery in rural Morton. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Her memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.