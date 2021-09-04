BLOOMINGTON — Dezel Griffin Dotts, 26, of Bloomington, passed away on August 30, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Word of Life Ministries Family Church, 3501 Joshua Tree Road in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will take place at a later date in Arkansas. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Springfield.

Dezel was born on July 22, 1995 in Rockford, the son of Charlotte Dotts.

Surviving are his loving mother, Charlotte Dotts of Bloomington; brothers: Michael Dotts of TX, and Edwin Drane of FL; uncles, Mark Tyler, Carl Tyler, and Vince Tyler; aunt, Deborah Simmons; two nieces; and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by an aunt, Adraine Tyler.

Dezel was a member of Word of Life Ministries Family Church in Bloomington. He was a loving son, nephew, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

