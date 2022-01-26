PEORIA — Derek Belshaw, 39, of Peoria, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, 7:46 a.m. at University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon. Cremation rites will follow the services. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or to the Children's Heart Foundation.

Derek was born June 25, 1982, in Peoria, IL, to Barry and Carol (Seaton) Belshaw. They survive in Dunlap.

Also surviving are his brother Jared (Leighanne) Belshaw, of Austin, TX; his sister, Mindy (Dan) Cultra, of Oak Park; his nieces and nephews: Evelyn, Fiona, Van Cultra, Finn, and Olivia Belshaw.

He was employed at C.H. Robinson from 2006-2021 as a team account manager. Derek was an avid golfer and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He won the Men's City Tournament, A Flight in 2012.

