Jan. 2, 1947 - Nov. 4, 2022

FAIRBURY — Dennis Ray Steidinger,75, of Fairbury, completed his earthly journey on Friday, November 4, 2022 at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac. His passing was due to an unexpected heart attack.

Dennis was born on January 2, 1947 in Fairbury the son of Urban and Ollie (Moser) Steidinger.

Dennis committed his life to serving our Lord Jesus Christ at 18 years of age. He took Jane Fehr's hand in marriage on April 5, 1970. During their wonderful 43 years of marriage God blessed them with eight children: Michael (Holly), Fairbury, Philip (Lana), Sharpsburg, GA, Joy (Jason) Kilgus, Fort Wayne, IN, Matthew (Janelle), Humanita, Brazil, Timothy (Amy), Lanark, IL, Mark (JaNae), Forrest, Hope (Ryan) Stoller, Gridley, Faith (Louis) Robinson, Lakewood, CO.

He had 30 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Dennis is also survived by eight brothers and sisters: Marjorie Edelman, Sabetha, KS, Velda (Karl) Glueck, Tremont, Charles (Joann) Steidinger, Barbara (Ronald) Kaeb, David Steidinger, Eldon (Darlene) Steidinger, Thomas (Dainne) Steidinger, all of Fairbury and Judy (Terry) Bachtold, Strawn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Dennis and Jane raised their family on a dairy farm and later established Living Greenery Greenhouses. During retirement they visited various places around the world – marveling in God's creation. After Jane left for her heavenly home on August 24, 2013, Dennis enjoyed spending many hours serving others by cooking and delivering meals. He also loved serving a variety of ministries through volunteer help.

One of Dennis' greatest joys was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He blessed his family over the past 10 years with an annual gathering where many games were played, laughter was encouraged and prayers were shared.

Dennis was a faithful follower of his Lord and a member of the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church of America.

His funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Gridley with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will be in the Fairbury Apostolic Christian Cemetery with full military rites accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion posts. Dennis served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Specialist 5 – Medic (June 21, 1967-March 21, 1969).

Visitation will be 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials can be made to Amazon Salt & Light, PO Box 697, Bloomington, IL 61702.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.