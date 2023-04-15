April 28, 1957 - Dec. 26, 2022

TULSA, Oklahoma — Dennis (Panama) L. Coon, 65, of Tulsa, OK, passed away on December 26, 2022, at his home.

A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery, Sermon, on the Mount section, at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Dennis was born on April 28, 1957, in Bloomington, IL, to Gloria and Carl Coon.

Surviving are his brothers: William Coon and Thomas Coon (Jenny) of Alabama; his sisters: Janet Wilkins of Rock Island and Darlene (Andy) Leon of Virginia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Gloria and Dan Collins, and Carl Coon; and his brothers: Steve Coon and Daniel Collins.

Dennis was a master carpenter. He was a perfectionist when building and painting, much of his work in Tulsa being custom projects. He was quick with a joke and always had a smile on his face. He was loyal to his family and friends and was a sentimental soul. His ornery grin will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Dennis' name.