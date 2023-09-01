Jan. 17, 1944 - Aug. 25, 2023

NORMAL — Dennis Michael McCormick, 79, of Normal, passed away on August 25, 2023, in Normal.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Monsignor Eric S. Powell will be officiating. Burial will follow services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born January 17, 1944, in Minot, ND, son of James Francis and Anna Rosella Lee McCormick. He married Susan Jeanne Pool on March 27, 1971, in St. Paul, MN.

Surviving are his wife, Sue, Normal; four children: John (Wendy) McCormick, Bloomington, Katherine (Craig) Plattner, Normal, Matthew (Jenni) McCormick, Romeoville and Amanda (Kyle) Myers, Normal. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Taylor and Lauren McCormick, Brady and Ava Plattner, Colin, Gavin and Logan McCormick and Declan Myers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and four sisters.

Dennis worked at State Farm Insurance Company, retiring on May 31, 2003, after 36 years as Assistant Vice President of Purchasing.

He was a United States Army Reserves veteran.

Dennis enjoyed golf and was a perfectionist when taking care of his lawn. He also enjoyed deer, duck and pheasant hunting and trap shooting. Dennis was a sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings football games, but his greatest enjoyment came from cheering on his kids, and later, his grandchildren at their sporting events.