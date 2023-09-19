Dec. 20, 1953 - Sept. 16, 2023

LE ROY — Dennis Lee "Gizmo" Lambert, 69, of Le Roy, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday October, 7, 2023, at Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Local 99 in Bloomington. Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Cat's Meow Cafe, 507 N Hershey Rd., Bloomington, IL, 61704.

Dennis was born on December 20, 1953, in Galva, IL. He was raised by Max and Mary Ann Buckles.

Surviving are his son, Kevin Lambert of Bloomington; siblings: Tami Buckles of Le Roy, and Chris (Joyce) Buckles of Mansfield; grandchildren: Andrew (Jenna), Kaitlyn, and Kain Lambert; great-grandchildren: Dreyden VanCleve and Mia Marie Lambert; nephew, Jesse (Jaisi) Jiles; and lifelong partner, Karen Harvey of Farmersville. He is also survived by fur babies, Spook and Whinner.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Marie Lambert.

Dennis was a truck driver for Carri Scharf Trucking Inc for over 20 years. He was an animal lover, especially cats. He rescued many cats throughout his life. Dennis was devoted to his family and friends. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.