June 6, 1946 - March 17, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Dennis K. Alexander, a real estate agent and life-long resident of Bloomington, IL, passed away of natural causes on March 17, 2022, at the age of 75.

Dennis is survived by his sons: Dennis Alexander of The Woodlands, TX, his wife, Sarah, their two children: Lauren (16) and Ben (13); and his son, Ryan Alexander of Bloomington, IL, who lived with him. Dennis is also survived by his sister, Sandy Alexander Whitham of Charlotte, NC, and her family.

Dennis was born in Bloomington on June 6, 1946, to Orville Simon Alexander and Esther Keeran Alexander. He attended Bloomington High School before earning a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University. After he graduated from college, he spent time in the U.S. Army. He was married to his college sweetheart Barbara Fogler Alexander for 19-years before her passing, at the age of 43, from cancer. On August 24, 1974, and July 12, 1976, respectively, he welcomed his two sons, Dennis Jr. and Ryan who were the most important part of his life.

Dennis has always had a passion for life and taking care of his family, especially his son Ryan. After he married Barbara, he joined the family real estate business and became a successful real estate agent and broker/owner. In 1996, he survived a traumatic motorcycle accident that caused a brain injury. He subsequently fought hard to overcome physical limitations and adversity to live a long and meaningful life.

He loved the Bloomington/Normal community and all that it provided for him and his son Ryan.

Before his accident, he loved cars, motorcycles, boats and airplanes. He regularly flew the family airplane to Florida for vacations. He and his family have fond memories of their time spent in Long Boat Key, FL. He also enjoyed telling stories from his past as well as his many jokes that he told over and over. He also knew no strangers.

Dennis was a great friend to so many and he and Ryan have loved their independence and ability to live on their own, in their lifelong home.

Shortly before passing, Dennis had been living with his son Ryan at their home in Bloomington. In recent weeks, Ryan has been living with his brother and his family in the Woodlands, TX. Although Ryan misses seeing his Bloomington friends, Ryan has been enjoying the warm weather and Texas sports while keeping up with his friends through social media and Zoom.

Dennis was an amazing father, husband, son, and friend. He will be missed by many.

Service Information will be forthcoming and there will be a celebration of life in Bloomington, IL, in April or May.

Donations are not requested nor are flowers. In lieu of flowers, if you feel compelled, please make donations to SOAR, the organization that has taken such great care of Ryan all these years or the American Cancer Society.