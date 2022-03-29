Jan. 15, 1942 - March 27, 2022

CHENOA — Dennis Jon Franklin, 80, of Chenoa passed away at 7:20 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022, at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, IL.

His funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Bill Keebler officiating. Burial will follow in Forrest Township Cemetery, Forrest.

Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral on Thursday, also at the Catholic church in Lexington. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis was born January 15, 1942, in Fairbury, IL, the son of Richard and Frances (Healy) Franklin. He graduated from Forest-Strawn-Wing High School in 1960, and went on to study journalism at Illinois State University in Normal, IL.

Mr. Franklin served our country as a Medic in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968. There he met a beautiful nurse, Diane Rocheford. They married on February 24, 1968, in Columbus, OH.

After moving back to Illinois, Dennis worked in the Sales department at Neldner Ford, in Lexington, for over twenty-five years, retiring in 2010. Dennis built a loyal, multi-generational customer base in the central Illinois area.

Dennis's wife, Diane, survives in Chenoa. Also surviving are his children: Paul Franklin of Groveport, OH, Jean (Derrick Mosher) Franklin of Normal, IL, Jon (Diana) Franklin of Hawthorn Woods, IL; one brother, Mark (Samantha) Franklin of Union, WA; two grandchildren: Annemarie Franklin and Emma Franklin and one great-granddaughter, Coralee Foltz.

His parents and one brother, David Franklin, preceded him in death.

Dennis was a wise man who enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, watching baseball and basketball and experimenting with the latest technology. Most of all, he treasured time spent with his beloved family. His dog, Brownie, also preceded him in death and will be eagerly waiting for him on the other side.

Condolences and tributes may be made to the family at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.