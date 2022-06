Dennis Sorensen passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 in Bloomington, IL, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Lakeside Country Club, 1201 E. Croxton Ave., Bloomington, IL. Please join us to share memories and stories of what he called his "storybook life."