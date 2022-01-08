PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Dennis Gieseke, age 76 of Palm Springs, CA, died Jan. 7, 2022, in a Dallas hospice facility.

Gieseke was born on Jan. 17, 1945, in Elgin, IL. He attended Lake Park High School in Roselle, IL, and graduated from Valparaiso University in Indiana in 1967. He worked for the Laesch Dairy Company and became president of the Laesch Dairy Barns in Bloomington-Normal.

He is survived by his two sons: Paul (Jennifer) Gieseke and Winston (John Miraglia) Gieseke; two grandchildren: Laurel Gieseke and Greta Gieseke; and his dog, Ernie Banks.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Diane Laesch Gieseke.

A life-long Chicago Cubs fan, in 2017, Gieseke was chosen to present the World Series ring to right fielder Jason Heyward at Wrigley Field. It was a dream come true for the 71-year-old who said he'd been waiting "72 years to see the Cubs win the World Series."

Gieseke's ashes will be laid to rest along with his wife's at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL. A celebration of life event will take place in Palm Springs in late January or early February. Updates will be posted at facebook.com/dennis.gieseke.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation, Greater Chicago Chapter, at als.org/greater-chicago.