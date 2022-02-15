TILTON — Dennis Gene Gray, 75, of Tilton, formerly of Bloomington, IL passed away at 12:40 AM at Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Watseka, IL on February 10, 2022.

Dennis was born on November 19, 1946 the son of Robert Glenn and Jeannette (Hainline) Gray in Bloomington, IL. He married Glenna Mae Olsen on June 22, 1968 in Peoria, IL and she survives.

Survivors include his wife, Glenna Gray of Tilton, IL; five children: Dana (Rose) Gray of Bloomington, IL, Shannon (Jeff) Nichols of Peoria, IL, Tabitha Hilton of Tilton, IL, Kasaundra (Chris) Doggett of Georgetown, IL and Ryan (Sadie) Gray of St. Anne, IL; also surviving are eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Roger (Peggy) Gray of Creve Coeur, IL, Linda (Kevin) Getz of Morton, IL and Sheila (Dan) Knutson of Saunemin, IL.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents and two grandchildren.

Dennis was retired from both Caterpillar and Nestle. He enjoyed spending his free time golfing with friends and family, and bowling as well as taking his children camping and fishing. Dennis loved his family dearly and will be miss dearly.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM at Grace Community Church, 1629 King Street, Tilton, IL 61833 on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Pastor Stephen Barr will officiate. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834 is assisting the family with arrangements.

It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the services please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Memorials can be made in Dennis' memory to Grace Community Church, 1629 King Street, Tilton, IL 61833.

Please join Dennis' family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.