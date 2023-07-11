June 19, 1946 - July 9, 2023

EUREKA — Dennis G. Parsons, 77, of Eureka passed away at 4:13 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born on June 19, 1946 in Washington, IL a son of Charles Russell and Opal LaVerne Dunham Parsons.

Survivors include his children from Linda Miller: Crystal (John) Vigna, Russell Parsons both of Ellisville, IL; later he married Lou Wanda Alexander having three children: Donnie of Eureka, Ryan of Peoria, Anthony (Michelle) Parsons of Eureka; grandchildren: Kylie, Macie, Charlie Parsons, Justin (Whitney) Vigna, Brittany ( Brad) Gray, Christopher Vigna, Tyler Fields; one brother, Robert (Terri) Parsons of Congerville, Betty Parsons of Sarasota, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Jordan Lee Parsons.

Dennis was a welder at Parsons Company working 35 years.

He was a member of the Woodford County ESDA, Eureka Sportsman's Club. He was an avid fisherman he loved to take his granddaughters fishing. He enjoyed target shooting.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at The Pasture Church in Hudson. Pastor Mick Duffy will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka Sportsman's Club.

