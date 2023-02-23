April 3, 1941 - Feb. 19, 2023

TOWANDA — Dennis "Denny" W. Fincham, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family and with his wife by his side on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Towanda, IL, at the age of 81.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Myra Fincham; children: Kristy Lee (Chuck) Smalley of Normal, Jeffrey Scott (Shelley) Fincham of Piper City; four grandchildren: Samantha Smalley, Bradley Smalley, Amber Fincham, Morgan Fincham; two brothers: Bob Fincham of Lexington, Steven Fincham of Towanda; one sister, Janyce (Whitey) Auth of Towanda; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; one sister; and one sister-in-law.

Dennis was born on April 3, 1941, in Normal, IL, to Dooley and Mabel (Weber) Fincham. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 until his time of honorable discharge in 1961, as Corporal E4. During his time in service, Dennis met the love of his life, Myra Johnson, on a blind date. The two were married on February 24, 1969, in Normal, IL.

Dennis' intensive career in communication began after his service, where he began as an Apprentice Cable Splicer for Henkels and McCoy Inc. Over time he worked through the different ranks of the company, climbing from Assistant to the State Manager of Illinois to State Manager of Illinois and receiving the highest awards in his titles as Manager of the Year, Great Lakes Division; until he came to his peak title of State Manager of Central and Northern Sections of Illinois.

In later years, Dennis became a member of the Knights of Columbus in Chatham. He and Myra also built their retirement home in Towanda where he spent his time working in the yard and relaxing with his family which were some of his greatest pleasures. Dennis was a self-made man, providing, protecting, and loving his family. He was respected by everyone he come into contract with throughout his career.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Pennell Cemetery in Towanda, IL, with a Celebration of Denny's Life immediately following the graveside at the Fincham family home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennell Cemetery, to assist with the upkeep of the grounds.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.