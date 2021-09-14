WASHBURN — Denise K. Thompson, 64, of Washburn, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 5:23 p.m. at her home.

Denise was born January 24, 1957 in Bloomington to James E. and Gwyn L. (Gutherz) Thompson.

Survivors include her brother, Steven (Mary) Thompson of Alpena, MI; three aunts: Ivanelle Cunningham of Minonk, Elizabeth Uphoff of Washington, Norma Haase of Benson; nephew, Greg (Kim) Ritchie of Alpena, MI; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Denise had worked as a clerk at Dollar General.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Minonk Township Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.