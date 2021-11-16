BLOOMINGTON — Denise F. Clemmons, 62, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in Normal.

Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington, with Pastor Pearl Calhoun officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Denise was born on November 1, 1959, in Peoria to Wendell E. and Alice Jo Campbell McBride.

Surviving are her life partner, Martin Clemmons; and her children: Regina (Luke) Gaze of Washington state, Tiffany Clemmons of Bloomington, Martin (Linda) Clemmons of Florida, and Timara Clemmons of Normal. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

Denise enjoyed being a foster mother and a homemaker. She fostered and helped raise over fifty children. She was a CNA, working in her younger years at various health and long-term care facilities. She was known by many as "mom." Denise is now reunited with her loving mother and sister.

Online condolences and memories of Denise may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.