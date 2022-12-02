TOWANDA — Denise F. Cesario, age 67, of Towanda, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

She married Kenn G. Cesario on October 15, 1988, he survives. Also surviving are her children: Jacqueline (Brent) Hall, Jodee (Penny) Cesario; grandchildren: Amelie and Escher Hall; and two sisters: Diana (Steve) Hospelhorn and Dawn Studer.

She was preceeded in death by her parents Jacqueline and Lewis Woods, Jr. and her brother Lewis E. Woods.

A location and date for her memorial service will be announced when finalized.

