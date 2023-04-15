Oct. 4, 1947 - April 14, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Denis L. Sackett, age 75, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 6:24 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at his residence.

His memorial service will be 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Chuck Bahn will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home by the Bloomington -Normal American Legion Honor Guard. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Tuesday at the memorial home.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Bloomington -Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

Denis was born October 4, 1947, in Litchfield, IL, the son of Stella Bethel. He married Michelle Tosh on June 8, 1985, in Bloomington, IL. She survives. Also surviving are his three children: Shawne (Jason) Geisler, Olathe, KS, Kimberly (Richard) Hon, Greenwood, IN, Grant Sackett at home, Bloomington, IL; five grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Addison and Haley Geisler, Miley Sackett and Logan Hon; sister, Diana (Greg) Joiner, Carlinville, IL. Denis was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather and his brother.

Denis served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was active leader in the formation of the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

Denis had worked for Unit 5 School at Normal Community High School for many years where he was the night custodian. He was a Security Officer for US Security Associates at Heartland Community College and most recently for Allied Universal Security Company at Rivian Automotive. Denis was an avid gun enthusiast with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.