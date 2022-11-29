April 24, 1931 - Nov. 26, 2022

FLANAGAN — Deloris J. Wiechmann, 91, of Flanagan, IL, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Care surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan, with Rev. O. Wayne Shelksohn officiating. Burial will follow at St Petri Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the church, Flanagan Rehab Memorial Fund, or the Alzheimer's Association. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan is assisting the family with services.

Deloris was born April 24, 1931, in Pontiac, IL, the daughter of Edwin L. and Mattie M. Rich Roberts. She married Harold L. "Tuffy" Wiechmann on November 11, 1951, at St Petri Lutheran Church in Flanagan. He died on August 17, 1997.

Surviving are two children: Linda (Rick) Uftring of Minonk, and David (Stephanie) Wiechmann of Flanagan; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Please see ee the expanded obituary at calvertmemorial.com.