Delores L. Teegarden

Aug. 17, 1946 - Sept. 6, 2022

NORMAL — Delores L Teegarden, 76, of Normal passed away at 11:29 p.m. September, 6, 2022, at Heritage Health, Normal, IL.

Per her wishes there will be no services held.

Delores (Sue) was born August 17, 1946, in Bloomington to Gladys and Leon Staley. She married William Raithel on February 13, 1965. They had two children, Angela (Laife) Francisco and Brian (Judy) Raithel. Delores had five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by one brother, James Staley, Bloomington; and one sister-in-law, Joan Staley. Delores was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother, Ted Staley.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, animals, nature, and traveling. She especially loved spending time with her family.

