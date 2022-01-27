BLOOMINGTON — Delores Elaine Frazier, 89, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private graveside will be held at Heyworth Cemetery, Heyworth, IL. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born February 11, 1932, in Beecher City, IL, to Charles and Edna Doty Sparks, one of their seven children. She married Rolland Frazier in 1970.

Surviving are her husband, Rolland "Ron" Frazier, Bloomington; one son, Mark Parrish, Dallas, TX; her step-children: Ron (Tom McCulley) Frazier, Bloomington, Scott (Sandy) Frazier, Mount Juliet, TN, and Heidi (Bill) Bailey, Greenfield, IN. Also surviving are four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Ted Parrish.

Delores retired in 1993 after a long career at State Farm Insurance Company, where she worked as an executive assistant.

She enjoyed reading and also loved spending her winters in Florida with her husband Ron.