Aug. 17, 1932 - Jan. 24, 2023

EL PASO — Delores A. Bohlander, 90, of El Paso, passed away at 12: 26 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Calvert- Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, in El Paso, with Pastor Greg Boylan officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home, and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso is in charge of arrangements.

Delores was born in Green Township, Woodford County on August 17, 1932, a daughter to Emil and Florence Boston Bohlander.

She is survived by her nieces and nephew: Karen (Douglas) Kaufman-Dickson, rural El Paso, Karel Kaufman, El Paso, Kevin (Hollie) Kaufman, Port Angeles, WA; great-nieces and nephews: Rowan (Shaun) Dinubilo, Shelton, WA, Karel (Tim) Cohan, Chicago, Clayton (Rachel) WalKaufson, Normal, Colin Kaufman-Dickson, St. Louis; and great-great-niece, Juniper Dinubilo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Evelyn Kaufman.

Delores was a graduate of El Paso High School. She lived her entire life in the El Paso area, and was a very active participant in the family farm until retirement. She was a long-term member and past president of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Eureka, as well as a member of the Methodist Church in El Paso, until her later years.

Family was very important to Delores. She was always present at family gatherings and kept abreast of the activities of all family members. She also enjoyed outings with friends in the community.

