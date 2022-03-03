SAYBROOK — Delmer Lee Walden, 86, of Saybrook, passed away at home after a short illness on March 1, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:30 - 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Saybrook Christian Church. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial will be in Frankeberger Cemetery, rural Ellsworth. Memorial donations may be made to the Saybrook Christian Church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, is in charge.

Delmer was born September 22, 1935, in Downs, IL, to Glenn and Louise Walden. Delmer graduated from LeRoy High School and promptly started working for GTE where he enjoyed a 39-year career. Delmer was married to the love of his life Eleanor Walden on October 31, 1959, in Ellsworth. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2016.

Surviving are two daughters: Dorothy (Sam) Morris, Hastings, MN, and Laura (Norm Hiser) Walden, Lexington, IL; grandchildren: Mackenzie (Kyle) Seidel, Bailee (Clayton) Kolb, Teeghan (Brian) Herian, John Woodworth, Samantha (Zach) Fellows, and Devin (Megan Schirmers) Morris; great-grandchildren: Silas, Everleigh, Oliver, Charlie, Vera, Willa, and Knox; sisters: Lou Ann Rose and Wanda Griffin; brother, Robert (Karen) Walden; special friends, the Richard Kelly family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dale.

Delmer was a United States Navy veteran. He was a hard-working family man who enjoyed the outdoors. He loved camping and hunting but most of all fishing. Delmer had a keen sense for finding the fish and relished telling others a story about a great catch. He was a loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.