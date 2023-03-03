Aug. 21, 1933 - March 2, 2023

ARROWSMITH — Delmar Wayne Wyant, 89, of Arrowsmith formerly of Colfax, passed away on March 2, 2023, at Heritage Health, Gibson City.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Pastor Wendell Wardell will be officiating. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2023, also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Davis Kerber American Legion, Colfax.

Delmar was born August 21, 1933, in Patoka, the son of William and Thelma Balance Wyant. He married Naomi Burnette on April 5, 1953. She survives. Also surviving are his children: Michael (Tricia) Wyant of Colfax, Mark Wyant of Kahoka, MO, Sherry Grieff of Mt. Vernon, IA, Kathy (Dave) Allen of Indiana, Bill (Sara) Wyant of Oakley, and Tena (Russell) Snearly of Fairbury; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Maxine (Howard) Payne of Cropsey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Delmar was a farmer in the McLean County area and worked in the Laborers Local 703. After he retired, he was a greeter at Wal-Mart.

He was a veteran of the Untied States Army serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Davis Kerber American Legion, Colfax.

Delmar enjoyed gardening, family visits, home cooking and Dave's fried chicken. He was very proud of being a veteran and legion member. He was a huge admirer of Audie Murphy and had the honor and privilege of marching in the movie To Hell and Back, which was about Audie Murphy's heroics in World War II.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Health, Gibson City and Carle Hospice for the compassionate and supportive care given to Delmar.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.