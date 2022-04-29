October 19, 1930 - April 27, 2022

BENSON — Delmar C. Kolb, 91, of Benson, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on October 19, 1930, in Benson, IL, to Chris H. and Catherine T. Arends. He married Joan Weber on August 1, 1954, in Benson, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Jeffrey Kolb of Roanoke; Jay Kolb of Benson; two daughters: Janis (Chuck) Studer of Westfield, IN, Julie (Ron) Fandel of Metamora; nine grandchildren: Christopher (Morgan) Studer, Kaci Studer, Kayla (Ross) Spangler, Elizabeth (Chris) Keller, Lance (Jill) Fandel, Heather (Kole) Springer, Jayson Kolb, Catie Kolb, and Chris Kolb; and nine great-grandchildren: Colin and Addison Studer, Hannah, Mallory, and Reed Spangler, Carter and Kinzley Keller, Boyd Fandel, and Marlee Springer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters: Lorene Boeshen Backer, Velda Warnkes, and Delores Hinrichs.

Delmar was a lifelong farmer in the Benson area all his life. He was very athletic in his younger years and enjoyed baseball, basketball, and bowling which he enjoyed for many years. He also was involved in 4-H and FFA.

A true sports fan, Delmar loved to watch his Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini basketball. Most of all though, Delmar loved to watch and support his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participate in their activities throughout the years.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson, where he had served on the church council and was a past president.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday May 2, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson. Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Monday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will be at Clayton Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to the Benson Ambulance. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.