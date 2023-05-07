Jan. 3, 1927 - May 2, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Della Grace Tipsord, 96, of Bloomington, formerly of Saybrook, IL, passed away at 3:30 p.m. at the Villas of Holly Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care on Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL, on May 2, 2023.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Wesbein United Methodist Church, Saybrook, IL, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon. Her memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at the church with Pastor Wayne Giermann celebrating. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, IL, following the service.

Memorials may be made to the Wesbein United Methodist Church, or to the Indian Springs Golf Association in her memory.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook, IL, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Della was born on January 3, 1927, a daughter of Frank Douglas and Nellie Irene Teager Campbell. She married Emery Edwin Tipsord on April 19, 1947, in Saybrook, IL; he preceded her in death on December 5, 1980.

Surviving are her children: Martin (Diane Pick) Tipsord, Saybrook, IL; Christine "Teena" Weidner, Bloomington, IL; Barbara (Rodney) Todd, Crossville, TN; and Danvers, IL. Also surviving is a daughter-in-law, Lilo (Tom Ealy) Tipsord, Mahomet, IL; sister, Twyla Terven, Tucson, AZ; two grandchildren: Emiley (Jason) Steffes, and Connor (Ashton) Todd; as well as three great-grandchildren: Gracie and Ruthie Steffes, and Ezra Todd.

Della was preceded in death by both of her parents; son, Stanley Tipsord; sister, Louise Peterson; son-in-law, Joe Weidner; daughter-in-law, Linda Tipsord; and grandson, Daniel Tipsord Weidner.

She was a longtime member of the Wesbein United Methodist Church; Indian Springs Recreation Association (Life-Time member); American Legion Auxiliary; The 1934 Club; and Red Hat Society.

Della spent her entire life in the Saybrook area except for a few years when she worked in Chicago during World War II. She graduated from Saybrook High School, class of 1944. She enjoyed her work as the Editor of the Saybrook Gazette, and a stringer for The Pantagraph.

Please view and leave condolences at www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.