May 2, 1951 - Oct. 3, 2022

ELLSWORTH — Delila Kay Bane, 71, of Ellsworth, IL passed away at 8:14 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL on Thursday, October 6, 2022, and one hour before mass at the church. Rosary will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home the day of visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, IL, with Fr. Eric Powell celebrating on Friday, October 7, 2022. Burial will be at Dawson Cemetery, Rural Ellsworth, IL at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022. Memorials may be made to the Dawson Cemetery Association or the Alzheimer's Association in her memory.

Delila was born on May 2, 1951, a daughter of Leonard and Mona Forrest Kirby. She married Irvin Lee Bane on December 9, 1972, in Farmer City, IL, he survives.

Surviving are her two children: Sheldon (Kristen) Bane, Maryville, TN, and Regina Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ; also surviving are four grandchildren: Lydia and Cora Bane, and Eva and Ryan Van Buren; and several siblings. Delila was preceded in death by both of her parents, and her brother, Dave Kirby.

Delila worked for the Gibson City School District for 26 years as the Reading Improvement and Gifted Coordinator.

Delila was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an avid gardener and loved cooking and baking for her friends and family.

