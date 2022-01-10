FARMER CITY — Delbert Dean Dubson, 93, of Farmer City, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at John Warner Hospital, Clinton. He was born on May 28, 1928, in Normal, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Dubson, of Farmer City. They were married on November 26, 1953, in Yuma, AZ. Dean is also survived by his daughter Gayle Witt (Steve) of Farmer City; and his son, Dale Dubson, also of Farmer City; three granddaughters: Kristi Bakken (Aaron), Madison, WI, Chelsey Carril (Brad), Marine, IL, and Katie Kocher (Brittany Byrnes), Madison, WI. Four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert Allen Dubson, and Josephine Copley Dubson, and a sister Carolyn Thomas.

He was a Class of 1946 graduate of Moore Township High School in Farmer City where he played many sports. He also was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy and had retired after serving for 22 1/2 years. He was a Veteran of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Dean was a lifetime member of Joe Williams Post 55 American Legion and a charter and lifetime member of Fred O'Malley Post 6190 VFW. He had been on the VFW Color Guard and a past Commander. Dean was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA). He also belonged to the Knights of Pythias (KP) Lodge in Farmer City. He worked for many years at the U of I in the vegetable crop greenhouses and later retired from the Clinton Power Station.

He loved to garden, fish, hunt, watch harness horse races, play cards, and watch sporting events. Many years ago, he helped keep the official statistics for junior high school and high school basketball home games. Dean also was on the "chain gang" for high school football home games.

His funeral/memorial service will be held at a later date.