June 9, 1993 - July 8, 2022

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA — Delbert Cortright died on July 8, 2022, at the age of 89.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy; and two sons: Devon (Ellen) and Daryl; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Delbert was a Navy veteran and a retired guidance counselor for Dixie Hollins High School. He enjoyed travel and camping, cookies and ice cream, and taking long road trips during the summer months.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, IL.