July 1, 1959 - Jan. 3, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Debra K. Hinthorn, 63, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in her childhood home.

Her memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at Hinthorn Cemetery, Hudson.

She was born July 1, 1959, in Bloomington, daughter of James and Mary Helen Batty Walker. She was married to Gary Ray Hinthorn for 17 years before he preceded her in death in 1991. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons: Chris Hinthorn of Chester and Gary (Jennifer) Hinthorn of Bloomington; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and one brother, James (Cindy) Walker Jr. of Downs.

Debra worked for 14 years at Chesterbrook Academy in Bloomington, in the cafeteria and as a teacher.