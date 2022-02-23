DOWNS — Debra Elaine Bays gained her wings at 5:31 PM February 19, 2022, surrounded by her children.

She was born August 31, 1951 a daughter to Alva Kyle and Alpha Merle Phillips.

Debra left behind two children: Kenneth (Cindy) Bays, Kimberly (Joe) Givens; and the loves of her life, two grandsons: Draven Givens, Benjamin "Alex" Bays and one granddaughter, Kylie Bays; several nieces and nephews she truly loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Sandra "Kay" Hadfield, Jennifer Fleming; and one brother, Kenneth Phillips; two nephews: Lyle Nunamaker, Steven Nunamaker.

She was reunited in Heaven with her lifetime companion, Ronnie Redmond.

Debra was a single mother who with the help of her family raised two successful children. Her love for her children was unconditional and without measure. She told everyone "I'm so proud!"

Her love for the CB radio gave life to her famous CB handle "Foxy Banana !" Her nieces and nephews would say "Hey Foxy Banana, What's going on?" She loved this!

She was a published poet who had a way with words. Her creative writing skills was an expression of who she was and the love she felt. She was also a historian that enjoyed genealogy research.

Debra was a Homemaker, She also spent many of her younger years serving the community of LeRoy as a Volunteer Dispatcher for Police, Fire and Rescue.

She was of the Pentecostal faith. She had many trials and tribulations in life. However, her faith and love for God never wavered.

Debra left this world peacefully, with dignity, surrounded by Gods Grace. Although we have to live with the physical absence, We will never accept she is gone. She will live in our hearts forever.

Debra was laid to rest on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Hopewell Cemetery Downs. With a family graveside service.

Calvert Belanger Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy was in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The McLean County Center for Human Service.