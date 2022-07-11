March 13, 1960 - July 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Debra A. Johnson, 62, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Carle BroMenn in Normal.

There will be a visitation on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 5:00–7:00 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Her funeral will be graveside at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Funks Grove Cemetery.

Debra was born on March 13, 1960, in Bloomington to Howard and Barbara Duvall. She married Jeffrey Johnson on September 26, 1981.

She was preceded in death by her mother. Survivors include her father; her husband Jeff; two sons: Brian of Hudson and Christopher of Denver, CO; two granddaughters: Lainey and Audrey; and three siblings: Timothy, Bradly and Tami Duvall.

Debra worked as an office manager in Bloomington and later as an executive secretary at State Farm. She retired from State Farm in September 2021 after 25 years of service. She was a member of Park United Methodist Church in Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to the Hudson Fire Department or to a charity of the donor's choice.

