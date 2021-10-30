URBANA — Deborah Susan Kaufman, 64, formerly of Eden Supportive Living, 222 N. State Street, Champaign, IL, passed peacefully at 12:52 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021, at University Rehabilitation Center in Urbana.

Born April 16, 1957 in Peoria, IL, she was the daughter of Paul Edward and Virginia Jean (Barker) Kaufman. Surviving are a sister, Judy Beall (Gary) of Deer Creek, IL; brother, John Kaufman (Barbara) of Melbourne, FL; her life partner, Jeff Lade of Urbana, IL; nieces: Molly Grady, Christina (Greg) Mosser; and nephew, Will Grady. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Barbara Kaufman.

Debbie graduated from Lexington Community High School, and attended Illinois State University. Debbie worked a variety of jobs. Her love of books, movies, and music made working for the Normal Public Library her favorite. Her life certainly had many challenges, but her faith in God, and the loving support of her family and friends, carried her through. Debbie's gentle spirit, kind heart and infectious laugh, will be greatly missed.

Please send memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society in honor of the loving care by Dr. Kathleen Naegele, and the Christie Clinic Oncology Department for Deborah Kaufman. There will be a private family memorial at a later date in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, IL, 710 N Neil St. Champaign, IL, 61820. Fly high with the angels honey, we love you and miss you.